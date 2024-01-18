Bahrain has paid great attention to enhancing its ability to attract capital, encourage investment, and achieve economic growth and prosperity, Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Bahrain's Minister of Finance and National Economy, has said.

Participating in a discussion on Gulf economies, as part of the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2024 in Davos, under the theme "Rebuilding Trust", Shaikh Salman said foreign direct investment in the kingdom reached its annual target of $2.5 billion for the years 2022 and 2023, A Bahrain News Agency report said.

The minister noted that during the third quarter of 2023, the non-oil economy grew by 4.5%, which reflects the strategic approach taken by the kingdom to diversify its economic base.

Shaikh Salman highlighted the private sector’s role as a fundamental engine of the economic growth process, noting Bahrain’s efforts to increase investment in the private sector and stimulate economic diversity.

He highlighted Bahrain’s conducive environment for attracting investment from companies in a manner that enhances economic growth and contributes to creating more quality job opportunities for citizens.

He also said the pace of economic growth in the Gulf region is on the right track as the countries are continuously developing and creating more investment opportunities for various economic sectors.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).