Bilateral trade between Bahrain and India is expected to reach $1.4 billion during 2021 and 2022. Details were revealed during the Fifth round of the Foreign Office Consultations between India and Bahrain which was held in New Delhi.

Foreign Ministry Under-Secretary for Political Affairs Dr Shaikh Abdulla bin Ahmed Al Khalifa and Indian Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan attended.Both delegations discussed areas of co-operation and reviewed progress achieved since the third High Joint Commission meeting in April 2021. “India and Bahrain celebrated the Golden Jubilee of establishment of diplomatic relations in October 2021 and both sides are looking forward to an early visit of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, to India,” the Indian Embassy in an official statement.

“Both sides agreed to further strengthen their co-operation in trade and investment, hydrocarbons and renewable energy, health and pharmaceuticals, IT, Fintech, food security, civil aviation, space, defence and security, culture and education.”Dr Shaikh Abdulla also met scholars and members of the India Foundation, Manohar Parrikar Institute of Defence Studies and Analyses and the Observer Research Foundation within his capacity as the chairman of the board of Bahrain Centre for Strategic, International and Energy Studies (Derasat).

