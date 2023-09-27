Bahrain’s imports increased 3%, reaching to BD534 million ($1.416 billion) during August 2023 in comparison with BD520 million for the same month in 2022, new data showed.

According to the Information &eGovernment Authority’s (iGA) foreign trade report of August 2023, which encompasses data on Trade Balance, imports, exports of products with national origin, and re-exports, China ranked first for imports to Bahrain, with a total of BD78 million, followed by Australia being the second with BD48 million, and Brazil with BD47 million.

Non-Agglomerated Iron Ores and Concentrates Alloyed was the top product imported to Bahrain with a total value of BD68 million, while Other Aluminum Oxide was second with BD43 million, followed by Gold Ingots with BD19 million.

Meanwhile, the value of exports national origin products marked a decrease by 22% to BD324 million during August 2023, compared to BD416 million for the same month in 2022.

Saudi Arabia ranked first among countries receiving Bahraini exports with a value of BD82 million. The UAE was second with BD41 million and the US third with BD36 million.

Unwrought Aluminum Alloys was the top product exported during August 2023 worth BD90 million, followed by Agglomerated Iron Ores and Concentrates Alloyed being the second with a value of BD57 million and aluminum wire not alloyed third with BD21 million.

The total value of re-exports increased 8% to reach BD70 million during August 2023, compared to BD65 million for the same month in 2022.

As per the report, turbo-jets was the top product re-exported from Bahrain with a value of BD16 million, followed by Jeep Cars with BD6 million.

As for the trade balance, which represents the difference between exports and imports, the deficit amounted to BD139 million in August 2023.

