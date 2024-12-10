ICICI Bank has inaugurated a new service centre in the Juffair District.

The centre, previously located at Mannai Plaza, has been relocated to Oasis Mall to enhance accessibility for customers.

The new location offers ample parking space and is conveniently situated in the heart of Manama, a major financial hub in the region.

Fatima A. Rahman, head of the retail banking supervision directorate at the Central Bank of Bahrain, and Raghavendra Shenoy, country head for Bahrain at ICICI Bank, inaugurated the service centre.

Mr Shenoy said: “The new service centre at Oasis Mall is strategically located, offering enhanced accessibility to our customers. They can now avail banking services conveniently, especially during their shopping trips with their families.”

The centre will provide a comprehensive range of banking services, excluding cash deposits and withdrawals. It will operate from Monday to Friday, 10am to 6pm, and on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays of the month.

