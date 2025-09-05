Bahrain Economic Development Board (Bahrain EDB) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI) Egypt to deepen their investment cooperation.

The agreement, signed in the presence of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, during his official visit to Egypt, highlights the shared commitment of both nations to strengthening their long-standing strategic investment partnership.

The MoU was signed by Noor bint Ali Alkhulaif, Minister of Sustainable Development, Chief Executive of the Bahrain EDB, and Hossam Heiba, CEO of GAFI, representing their respective organisations.

Noor bint Ali Alkhulaif commented: “This MoU with the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones reflects the strength of the investment partnership between Bahrain and Egypt. It lays the groundwork for a more effective cooperation framework that will encourage investment, promote the exchange of knowledge on priority sectors, foster joint opportunities, and deliver enhanced services to investors. Through this strategic cooperation, we are advancing our shared ambition to unlock new avenues of economic growth and development.”

The strong trade relationship between Bahrain and Egypt is reflected through the growth of bilateral non-oil trade, which reached $460.5 million in 2024. In the same year, Egypt ranked as Bahrain’s 14th largest non-oil import partner and 6th largest export destination. Egyptian investments in Bahrain have been primarily concentrated in professional, scientific, and technical services, in addition to the finance and insurance sectors.

