Al Salam Bank has successfully completed the migration of ASB Finance (formerly Kuwait Finance House Bahrain) clients to Al Salam Bank, marking an historic milestone as one of the fastest and most seamless banking transitions in the region.

Completed in under six months, the integration was executed with exceptional precision ensuring uninterrupted banking services for clients throughout the process. The migration came swiftly following the acquisition of Kuwait Finance House Bahrain (KFH Bahrain) from Kuwait Finance House Group in May 2024 which resulted in a 30 per cent increase in Al Salam Bank’s asset base, reinforcing the bank’s position as the largest Islamic bank in Bahrain, the lead market consolidator, and a regional M&A leader.

Conducted between November 28 and December 1, the migration did not require any action from clients. All client accounts, financings, and investments were automatically transferred to Al Salam Bank. Debit, credit, and prepaid cards continued to function seamlessly, while both the banking app and access to BenefitPay operated with minimal interruption. Cards and cheques were seamlessly linked to new accounts to ensure service continuity.

Commenting on the achievement, Rafik Nayed, group CEO of Al Salam Bank, said: “The successful integration of ASB Finance clients reflects the remarkable dedication of our team who managed this complex transition with precision and efficiency. This record-breaking migration is a testament of our expertise in managing large-scale banking operations while ensuring uninterrupted services to our clients, setting new benchmarks in the M&A space across the region.”

Anwar Murad, deputy CEO - banking at Al Salam Bank, added: “Building on our extensive experience in previous acquisitions, we are delighted to announce the seamless migration of ASB Finance clients to Al Salam Bank. We remain dedicated to delivering innovative offerings and providing an exceptional banking experience for our clients.”

To facilitate the smooth transition, Al Salam Bank established dedicated support units to address client inquiries across multiple channels, including call centres, WhatsApp, and social media. Regular updates were shared with clients through various communication platforms to keep them informed about the migration phases and developments. Interactive Q&A sessions were also held on social media to address client queries and provide real-time support.

In line with its ongoing efforts, Al Salam Bank recently launched the ‘Building More’ campaign, aimed at fostering innovation and strengthening its connection with the Bahraini community. As part of this campaign, the bank invited the public to participate in creating a masterpiece dedicated to Bahrain during a special event at City Centre Bahrain. This initiative aligns with the bank’s celebration of the silver jubilee of His Majesty King Hamad’s reign, marking 25 years of growth and prosperity under his wise leadership.

Reflecting on the campaign, Mr Nayed said: “At Al Salam Bank, we believe true growth is measured not only by financial success but also by meaningful contributions to our communities. The ‘Building More’ campaign reflects our commitment to delivering sustainable value for our clients while supporting Bahrain’s growth and prosperity. This initiative embodies our vision of building stronger client relationships and shaping a future of shared success.”

