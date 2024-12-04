Parliament yesterday unanimously approved urgent proposals to address the issue of dilapidated homes and overcrowding caused by multiple extended families living in small, ageing residences.

During an open debate on the issue at the weekly session, MPs stressed the need for immediate action to improve the living conditions of affected citizens. They highlighted that many families were enduring unsafe and unhygienic environments, posing significant health and social risks.

The approved proposals include comprehensive renovation projects, the construction of new housing units and financial assistance for families living in deteriorating conditions.

The main MP behind the move signed by 10 MPs, services committee chairwoman Jalila Al Sayed, is in hospital following a catheterisation procedure.

Committee acting chairman Mohammed Al Olaiwi said: “It is our duty to ensure that every citizen has access to safe, adequate housing. This is not just a housing issue, it is about dignity and quality of life.

“Families are forced to live in those homes because the Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities refuses to allow them to knock them down and they can’t remodel due to high specification costs.

“Thirty per cent of the homes have been vacated and are now either crime dens or used as expat labour accommodation.”

A particular focus was placed on addressing the problem of multiple extended families sharing small, outdated homes.

MPs argued that overcrowding often led to disputes, health concerns and safety hazards, especially in older neighbourhoods where infrastructure has not kept pace with population growth.

The proposed initiatives also aim to streamline procedures for home renovation permits, provide low-interest loans for rebuilding efforts, and create a database to prioritise the most urgent cases.

Parliament’s second deputy speaker Ahmed Qarata said dilapidated homes have to be knocked down immediately to let people build new homes.

Bassema Mubarak highlighted the ordeal of a family of disabled members and another left homeless as they were ordered off their dilapidated home.

Social Development Minister Osama Al Alawi said the issue of the two families will be investigated.

He pointed out that 51 families were helped last year after their homes were gutted.

Since 2019, 295 families whose homes were razed were helped with temporary accommodations and cash support.

Meanwhile, Housing and Urban Planning Minister Amna Al Romaihi said 8,080 families who lived in dilapidated homes were provided with help at a cost of BD84 million.

“Also, they were immediately given the BD100 monthly housing allowance.

“Families facing hardship are moved to the widows, divorcees or orphans’ apartments in Luzi and soon to the new facility in Hidd and so far 600 cases have benefited.”

Municipalities Affairs and Agriculture Minister Wael Al Mubarak said 2,700 dilapidated homes were rebuilt until 2011, while 3,500 were repaired, 8,000 had waterproofing done and 69 were fixed following fire.

Parliament and Shura Council Affairs Minister Ghanim Al Buainain said all points raised will be taken into account by the Cabinet.

Relevant authorities have been tasked with implementing these plans and reporting on their progress.

A parliamentary committee will oversee the initiatives to ensure transparency and accountability. Top stories for today:National Day celebrations will sparkle with fireworks!Proposal to restrict expats from switching jobs backedFestive joy begins with Christmas tree lighting