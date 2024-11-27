UAE-based Azizi Developments has unveiled Monaco Mansions, a premium waterside living project featuring 109 residential units along with several key amenities, within its mixed-use development Azizi Venice, located in Dubai South.

Announcing the launch, Azizi said Monaco Mansions offer a unique blend of exclusivity and sophistication, delivering an immersive and picturesque waterfront scenery meticulously designed for engagement, entertainment, and inspiration.

The residences are available in eight distinct architectural styles - ranging from royal classic to modern - and are crafted to embody the highest standards of personalization, thus marking a new chapter in ultra-luxury mansion living.

With plot sizes ranging from 10,000 to 20,000 sq ft, each mansion has 6 to 8 bedrooms and is available unfurnished or fully so, with luxurious touches like chandeliers, wall panels, and sculptural staircases, said the developer.

According to Azizi, this exclusive collection of over one hundred bespoke mansions represents Dubai's most refined water-inspired lifestyle, surrounded by the timeless allure of Venice-inspired lagoons and flourishing greenery.

Set entirely on a swimmable, crystal-blue body of water - one of the largest lagoons of its kind in the world - Azizi Venice is located in Dubai South.

The project was unveiled at a grand event held yesterday (November 26) in the Coca Cola Arena, which saw an awe-inspiring performance by Lebanese singer Nancy Ajram, with over 12,000 guests in attendance.

On the new project, Founder & Chairman Mirwais Azizi said: "The unveiling of Monaco Mansions represents a significant milestone in Dubai’s luxury real estate landscape. These exclusive, ultra-luxury mansions, meticulously designed for those who seek truly immersive waterfront living, embody our commitment to delivering unparalleled sophistication and elevated lifestyles tailored for the priviliged few."

"From their grand architecture and expansive layouts to their wealth of opulent amenities, Monaco Mansions set a new standard of excellence, granting our esteemed investors and residents privacy, refinement, and a connection to nature within the heart of Dubai South," stated Azizi.

These four-level residences, with both road- and lagoon-facing exteriors, direct beach access, and expansive balconies, set a new benchmark in luxury living, he noted.

"Alongside dual swimming pools, a rooftop terrace, private cinema, lounges, bars, fitness center, spa with Turkish Hammam, and multiple kitchens, Monaco Mansions provides an array of further premium features designed for the discerning resident," stated Azizi.

Once completed, Azizi Venice will boast more than 36,000 residential units across 100+ apartment complexes, and over 109 ultra-luxury mansions.

For the project, Azizi is also taking on the role of master developer, in charge of constructing the buildings, roads, and all the infrastructure, he added.-

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).