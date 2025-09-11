Muscat – A high-level Austrian business delegation, led by Austrian Vice Minister of Finance Andreas Reichhardt, visited Muscat from September 6–10, 2025. During their visit, the delegation met with senior government officials and representatives from the private sector to explore opportunities for bilateral cooperation and investment.

One of the largest of its kind, the delegation brought together leading Austrian companies and institutions from the mining, minerals, digitalisation, higher education, transport, and tourism sectors.

Over the course of the mission, the Austrian representatives held meetings with senior officials from Oman’s Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Energy and Minerals, and Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, as well as the Oman Investment Authority and the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, to discuss avenues for bilateral collaboration and investment.

