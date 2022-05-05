H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, has said that the decision to unify the UAE Armed Forces represented a breakthrough and a turning point in the history of the UAE, one for which the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan paved the way on 6th May, 1976.

He then extended his congratulations and best wishes to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, and all Armed Forces officers and soldiers on the 46th UAE Armed Forces Unification Day, lauding their roles in developing the country's Armed Forces.

In a statement to 'Nation Shield', the UAE's military journal, marking the 46th Anniversary of the UAE's Armed Forces Unification Day, Sheikh Saud said, "We must all renew our loyalty to the country's leadership, praying to Allah Almighty to protect our country and our Armed Forces, being the protective shield of this nation."

He then praised the Armed Forces officers and soldiers who have proven their mettle in battle for their sacrifices to protect the principles of the late Founding Leaders, who believed in uniting the country and its joint destiny to continue the process of development, noting that they have proven to the entire world that developme, giving and promoting tolerance requires a protective force.

He also highlighted the efficiency of the UAE Armed Forces and its distinguished stature and leading role in supporting global peace and security, and in providing aid to people in need in areas of disasters, wars, and crises.

Sheikh Saud stressed that the UAE Armed Forces Unification Day will remain an important day in the country's history.

At the end of his speech, he commemorated the sacrifices of the country's martyrs, who sacrificed their lives while defending the country.