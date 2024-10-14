Agrico, a leading agricultural company in Qatar, announced the opening of a new urban farm at Qatar Foundation’s (QF) Green Island, marking a significant step towards promoting sustainable practices and inspiring future generations.



The initiative, a collaboration between Agrico and QF, was announced on social media by prominent agriculturist and Agrico’s managing director Nasser Ahmed al-Khalaf.



Expressing his pride in the partnership, al-Khalaf thanked Ouassim Alami, strategic initiatives advisor at QF’s COO Office; and Nawal al-Sulaiti, sustainability manager at QF’s COO Office for their key roles in establishing Green Island. He underlined the farm’s aim in inspiring students and young people to develop innovative solutions for sustainable agriculture, benefiting both Qatar and other countries.



“The purpose of this initiative is to inspire and enlighten our students and the next generation—the true future of our country. With their talent and innovation, they have the potential to not only evolve this locally-developed technology but also to create new solutions that will benefit both our country and humanity,” he said.



According to QF, Green Island is a multisectoral learning hub that provides experiential education to the community. As an open platform, it welcomes collaboration with companies and individuals passionate about sustainability.



A key element is community education, focusing on inspiring environmental leadership. Schools will participate in organised field trips, offering hands-on learning about recycling and sustainable practices.



The Agrico urban farm joins several other local organisations involved in Green Island’s initiatives, including Arab Engineering Bureau, Milaha, QatarEnergy, Seashore Group, and Al-Awalia (Qatar Primary Materials Company). Al-Awalia will lead upcycling workshops, transforming demolition materials into art.



This new urban farm adds to Agrico’s existing operations, which currently deliver fresh produce and seafood daily to more than 1,400 outlets across Qatar from its main farm located 58km from Doha. The company utilises advanced technology and local expertise to achieve year-round production with minimal water and electricity consumption. Agrico also offers turnkey and customised farming solutions to aspiring farmers.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).