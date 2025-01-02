Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), the international financial centre of the UAE’s capital, has announced an updated fee schedule for obtaining and renewing an ADGM commercial licence.

Effective from 1st January 2025, fee reductions of 50 percent or more apply to non-financial and retail businesses within the ADGM jurisdiction.

This initiative aims to enhance ADGM's business ecosystem, making it more attractive and accessible for various enterprises.

Under the updated fees schedule:

Non-Financial Category

- Initial registration fees are reduced from US$10,000 to US$5,500.

- Annual licence renewal fees are reduced from US$8,000 to US$5,000.

Retail Category

- Initial registration fees are reduced from US$6,000 to US$2,500.

- Annual licence renewal fees are reduced from US$4,000 to US$2,000.

These fee revisions align with the conclusion of the Al Reem Island transition period, which ended on 31st December 2024, and apply across ADGM’s jurisdiction, encompassing Al Maryah and Al Reem Islands.

The updated fee structure follows extensive consultations conducted in 2023 with ADGM’s business community, focusing on jurisdictional expansion and enhancing the ease of doing business. Based on this feedback, the Registration Authority (RA) undertook a comprehensive review to ensure the new structure meets the needs of ADGM’s evolving commercial landscape while supporting a seamless transition for its expanding business segments.

Hamad Sayah Al Mazrouei, CEO of ADGM RA, said, “The revised fee structure reflects our commitment to supporting businesses within ADGM’s thriving jurisdiction. By significantly reducing fees for non-financial and retail categories, we aim to cultivate a vibrant and efficient business ecosystem, reinforcing ADGM’s position as a leading international financial hub.”

With the conclusion of the Al Reem Island transitional period on 31st December 2024, fee exemptions previously available to qualifying non-financial and retail businesses have now been discontinued.

The updated fee schedule also includes adjustments for other categories:

- Financial Category: Initial registration fees increased from US$15,000 to US$16,700, with annual renewals rising from US$13,000 to US$16,200.

- Tech Startups: Fees adjusted from US$1,000 to US$1,500 for both new registrations and renewals.

Additionally, a US$300 data protection fee will continue to be applied across all categories at the time of new registration and annual renewal in the new fee schedule.