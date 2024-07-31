ABU DHABI: The Abu Dhabi Business Centre at the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) announced the addition of 12 new economic activities to the Tajer Abu Dhabi (Abu Dhabi Trader) licence, allowing investors to obtain an economic licence without the need to work from a physical location or to pay rent on commercial space for three years.

ADDED aims to empower entrepreneurs to ensure they can benefit from the wide array of opportunities in Abu Dhabi’s economy by facilitating ease of establishing and doing business. The new activities include industries such as maritime consultancies services, tourism and recreation consultants, analysis of accountancy and auditing system, logistics consultancy, statistical services consultancies, network consultancies, agricultural extension services, textiles and wearing apparel silk-screen printing, and design and artwork services.

The Tajer Abu Dhabi licence allows UAE Nationals and residents to practice their businesses and contributes to reducing the costs of starting a business. Licence holders are not required to provide a physical headquarters until three years after the launch of their business as per the rules regulating their businesses and obtaining necessary approvals.

Since its launch in 2017, the number of economic activities under Tajer Abu Dhabi has grown significantly, rising from 30 to 1,200. The activities represent 30 percent of the total economic activities licenced and regulated by ADDED, which stood at 3982 activities as of the end of last year (2023).

Mohammed Munif Al Mansouri, Executive Director of the Abu Dhabi Business Centre, said, “The addition of new activities to the Tajer Abu Dhabi licence reflects Abu Dhabi’s vibrant economy, which is witnessing an expansion of specialised activities. To meet the needs of entrepreneurs and investors in various sectors and to facilitate setting up and doing businesses, we listened to the needs of stakeholders to understand their requirements. We have added activities that enable business owners to obtain the necessary licences to launch projects that contribute positively to commercial activity and economic development in Abu Dhabi. This step confirms ADDED’s commitment to entrepreneurship and small and medium-sized enterprises, a main pillar of economic diversification and job creation."

"The Tajer Abu Dhabi licence has seen a significant increase in demand since its launch in 2017, as its specifications and benefits align with the aspirations of innovative entrepreneurs and ambitious small businesses. Last year, the number of new licences issued under this category reached 5,989, accounting for more than 23 percent of the total new economic licences issued in the emirate, highlighting the category's ability to meet entrepreneurs' needs.”