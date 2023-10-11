Abu Dhabi plans to set up a new Smart & Autonomous Vehicle Industries (SAVI) cluster, which is expected to contribute up to 120 billion UAE dirhams ($32.67 billion) to the country’s economy and create nearly 50,000 new jobs.

The multi-modal set-up is designed to transform the development of smart and autonomous vehicles across air, land and sea.

Setting up the SAVI cluster is a part of the emirate’s directive to expand its investments in the fields of advanced industries to enhance its global competitiveness while pursuing its green transition, according to a release by the Abu Dhabi Media Office.

To drive the sector’s growth, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has given the directive to develop Emirati talent and attract global talent, tap into the latest technologies, and create an enabling ecosystem.

As the UAE gets ready to host the annual climate summit COP28 in December, the country has been making strategic moves in a push for sustainable practices across all sectors.

By 2030, the Abu Dhabi Transportation Mobility Management Strategy (TMM) aims for a greater use of sustainable modes of transport, while the Dubai Autonomous Transportation Strategy aims to transform 25% of the total transportation in the emirate to autonomous mode by 2030.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

