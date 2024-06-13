ABU DHABI - Under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has approved the disbursement of the second housing and benefits package in 2024 to citizens of Abu Dhabi.

These benefits, which are valued at AED3.309 billion, have been distributed among 2,015 citizens across the emirate.

The housing benefits package includes housing loans totalling more than AED3.046 billion in value and aiding 1,766 citizens, including 782 loans to purchase residential units in Balghaiylam residential project.

Additionally, senior citizens, retirees with low incomes, and the families of deceased citizens have been exempted from housing loan payments, amounting to more than AED262.8 million. This exemption has directly benefited 249 citizens in the emirate.

Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, said, “We extend our deepest gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and to His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council for their generous directives to disburse the second housing and benefits package in 2024.

The distribution of this package highlights our wise leadership’s continued dedication to improving the welfare of our citizens and their families and nurturing familial and social cohesion within the emirate while advancing its comprehensive development.”

Hamad Hareb Al Muhairi, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, said, “The directives to distribute the second housing benefits package exemplify the priority of our leaders, showcasing their steadfast dedication to the well-being of Emirati citizens, which is a paramount focus on the national agenda.

Abu Dhabi Housing Authority remains dedicated to continually improving its programmes and services to provide housing for all citizens in Abu Dhabi, while also advancing the housing sector in alignment with the directives and vision of the leadership.”

The distribution of this year’s second housing benefits package coincides with the upcoming Eid Al Adha, reflecting the leadership’s dedication to ensuring the well-being of Emirati families. With this package, the total value of housing benefits disbursed since the establishment of Abu Dhabi Housing Authority has reached more than AED152 billion.