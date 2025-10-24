The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry has organised the Brisbane Forum for Networking and Economic Partnerships, bringing together a high-level economic delegation from the Australian city of Brisbane alongside representatives of government entities and the business community in the Emirate.

The Australian delegation was led by Councillor Fiona Cunningham, Deputy Mayor of Brisbane, Civic Cabinet Chair for Finance and City Governance and Councillor for Coorparoo . She was accompanied by more than 40 representatives from Brisbane’s business and government sectors.

This forum forms part of the Abu Dhabi Chamber’s ongoing efforts to reinforce the emirate’s global economic presence and to strengthen cooperation with dynamic international markets.

Australia remains one of the UAE’s most significant trading partners in the Asia-Pacific region, with economic ties between the two countries recording notable growth in recent years. In the first half of 2025, the value of bilateral non-oil trade increased by 33.4% compared with the same period in 2024, reaching US$3 billion.

With the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the UAE and Australia now in force, the value of bilateral trade is expected to rise from US$4.2 billion in 2024 to over US$10 billion by 2032.

Dr. Ali bin Harmal Al Dhaheri, First Vice Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, said, “This forum reflects the depth of relations between Abu Dhabi and Australia and reaffirms our ongoing commitment to fostering collaboration with Brisbane as a promising economic hub in the region. The meeting opens new horizons for partnerships between private-sector institutions in both countries and strengthens our shared efforts to build a diversified and sustainable economy founded on innovation and knowledge exchange.”

Councillor Fiona Cunningham, Deputy Mayor of Brisbane, emphasised the importance of the forum in enhancing communication channels between the business communities of Abu Dhabi and Brisbane.

The forum featured interactive sessions and direct meetings between Emirati and Australian companies to discuss opportunities for cooperation in sectors such as industry, clean energy, advanced technology, infrastructure, and tourism. The event also enabled an exchange of insights on mechanisms to promote bilateral investment and facilitate smoother trade flows between the two sides.