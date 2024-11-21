Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) has announced the ground breaking of its low-carbon Ruwais liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Al Dhafra Region, thus leveraging synergies and integration opportunities across Adnoc’s value chain including the supply of feedstock.

On the mega project, Adnoc said Ruwais LNG will support global energy security and drive industrial growth in Al Dhafra region and once operational, the project will more than double Adnoc’s UAE LNG production capacity to over 15 million tonnes per annum (mtpa).

The ceremony, held in the presence of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, was attended by a high-level delegation of dignitaries and senior officials from the Abu Dhabi Government.

Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Adnoc Managing Director and Group CEO, welcomed Sheikh Hamdan and the delegation to Al Ruwais Industrial City.

Later Sheikh Hamdan toured the Borouge 4 site and reviewed the progress of the Hail and Ghasha and Ta’Ziz mega-projects, Adnoc’s other strategic initiatives that are set to transform the Al Dhafra Region into an energy tradingand advanced industrial hub.

Adnoc said the group is investing approximately AED175 billion ($47.6 billion) in the Ruwais LNG, Hail and Ghasha, Borouge 4 and Ta’Ziz mega-projects, leveraging synergies and integration opportunities across Adnoc’s value chain including the supply of feedstock.

Speaking on the occasion, Sheikh Hamdan said: "The mega-projects span the energy value chain from gas production and liquefaction to chemicals, using artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced technologies to boost efficiency and reduce emissions."

"These significant investments reinforce Adnoc’s commitment to sustainable economic growth in Al Dhafra Region by drivinginfrastructure development and job creation, while fostering a thriving domestic industrial ecosystem," he noted.

He underscored the importance of Adnoc’s ongoing mega-projects in the Al Dhafra Region, which are supporting the UAE’s economic growth and prosperity.

Borouge 4, one of the UAE’s largest industrial projects, will see the company progress with the world’s largest single-site polyolefin complex.

On completion next year, the project will boost Borouge’s production capacity by 1.4 mtpa to 6.4 mmtpa, delivering up to $1.9 billion (AED7 billion) in annual revenue.

On the Ta’Ziz chemicals and transition fuels ecosystem under development in Al Ruwais, Adnoc said it is scheduled to commence production in 2027.

The new Ta’Ziz plant aims to produce 4.7 mtpa of chemicals by 2028 in Phase 1, with Phase 2 set to increase total production to over 11 mtpa, it added.

Dr Al Jaber said: "Along with Borouge 4, Hail and Ghasha and Ta’Ziz, these strategic mega-projects will provide more lower-carbon energy to the world, while strengthening the UAE’s energy security, accelerating In-Country Value and boosting economic diversification, in line with our leadership’s directives.”

"The Hail and Ghasha project, which aims to operate with net zero emissions, is set to produce 1 billion standard cubic feet of gas per day, as the UAE becomes one of the largest global producers of high-quality sulfur in the world," he added.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).