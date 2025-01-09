CB&I, one of the world's leading designers and builders of storage facilities, tanks and terminals, has announced that it has been secured a substantial lump sum contract - in the range of $250 million and $500 million - for a liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Ruwais, Abu Dhabi.

The contract was awarded by TJN Ruwais JV, a joint venture between Technip Energies France-Abu Dhabi, JGC Corporation and NMDC Energy.

The scope of work includes provision of engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services along with the associated civil, structural, mechanical and piping works for the LNG project.

Once complete, the Ruwais project will be the first net zero LNG facility in the Middle East.

On the contract win, CEO Mark Butts said: "CB&I's commitment to the Gulf region for delivery of world-class LNG storage began in 1981 and is shown with this latest project award."

"Our ability to offer execution certainty by utilizing the global reach uniquely available to CB&I for project delivery, coupled with a balance of cost and quality, allow CB&I to provide the best value product in the market. It also provides us with another opportunity to contribute to the energy transition market," stated Butts.

Under the contract, CB&I will deliver two 180,000 cu m full containment concrete LNG tanks, including all piping and civil infrastructure.

CB&I said the project delivery will be led from its UAE office for tank construction, Plainfield, Ill., US office for engineering, while Saudi Arabia and Thailand offices will provide fabrication and modularization support, respectively.

The construction activities are expected to begin in November with the project completion targeted in early 2028, it added.

