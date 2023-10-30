H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed with James Cleverly, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland, the latest developments in the Middle East.

This came during a business luncheon in Abu Dhabi, where the two top diplomats reviewed international efforts towards de-escalation, protecting civilians and ensuring the sustainable and safe delivery of relief and medical aid to civilians, affirming the need to unite regional and global efforts to enhance response and meet the needs of affected civilians.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah underscored the importance of doubling efforts made by the international community to end extremism, tension, and escalating violence in the region.

The two ministers also reviewed the cooperation and partnership between their countries, especially in the economic and trade fields.

Sheikh Abdullah highlighted the deep-rooted ties that the UAE and the UK share and their growing strategic partnership that spans across various sectors.

Also attending the meeting were Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy.