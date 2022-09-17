TEL AVIV - H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Israeli Opposition Leader and former Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, discussed the growing cooperation being achieved between the two countries following their signing of the Abraham Accords Peace Agreement in 2020.

This came as the UAE Top Diplomat met with the former Israeli premier as part of his current official visit to the State of Israel.

The two sides also discussed the situation in the Middle East and efforts being made to achieve peace and stability, and exchanged views over the latest regional and international developments.

Sheikh Abdullah underscored the privileged relations between the two countries and the continuous growth their partnership is witnessing at all levels.

He praised the significant efforts made by Netanyahu that have contributed to the signing of the Abraham Accords Peace Agreement in 2020, noting that the two countries provided, over the course of two years, a model to be emulated for constructive and fruitful cooperation at all levels.

For his part, Netanyahu welcomed the visit of Sheikh Abdullah, which coincides with the two-year anniversary of the signing of the Abraham Accord, between the UAE and the State of Israel.

He said that the UAE-Israel cooperation has witnessed a remarkable development over the past two years in several fields, in a way that supports the efforts made by the two countries to achieve development and prosperity for their peoples.

The meeting was attended by Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, Ahmed bin Ali Mohammed Al Sayegh, Minister of State, Omar Ghobash, Assistant Minister for Culture and Public Diplomacy, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Mohamed Mahmoud Al Khaja, UAE Ambassador to Israel.