ABU DHABI -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, said that the UAE-Bahrain ties have deep-rooted historical relations established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and Sheikh Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa.

While chairing the 11th session of the UAE-Bahrain Joint Higher Committee, Sheikh Abdullah welcomed Bahrain's Foreign Minister Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani, who chaired the Bahraini side.

Addressing the participants, Sheikh Abdullah commended the continued joint efforts of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, saying, "The UAE has always regarded Bahrain as a strategic partner and an integral part of the progress and prosperity in the Arabian Gulf and the entire region."

"We have witnessed significant growth in our non-oil bilateral trade, reaching around $7 billion in 2022. We look forward to enhancing our bilateral relationship in various sectors, including trade, investment, education, culture, renewable energy, financial technology, tourism, and health. This includes working together within the Industrial Partnership for Sustainable Economic Development launched by the UAE with Bahrain, Jordan, and Egypt last year," Sheikh Abdullah added.

Sheikh Abdullah emphasised the importance of elevating bilateral cooperation levels within international institutions, organisations, and multilateral initiatives.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and Dr. Alzayani signed the minutes of the 11th session of the UAE-Bahrain Joint Higher Committee.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Education; Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State; Zaki Nusseibeh, Cultural Adviser to the UAE President and Chancellor of the United Arab Emirates University, and officials from both countries.

Following the session, Sheikh Abdullah and Dr. Alzayani witnessed the signing of five Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) between the two countries.

An MoU between the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) and the Bahraini Civil Service Bureau was signed by Alzayani and Laila Obaid Al Suwaidi, Acting Director-General of the FAHR.

A Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and the Ministry of Electricity and Water Affairs of Bahrain was signed by Al Marar and Dr. Alzayani.

A Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Education and the Nasser Vocational Training Centre in Bahrain was signed by Dr. Al Falasi and Dr. Alzayani.

A Memorandum of Understanding between the United Arab Emirates University and the University of Bahrain was signed by Chancellor of the United Arab Emirates University and Dr. Fuad Mohammed Al Ansari, President of the University of Bahrain.

A Memorandum of Understanding between the Dubai Future Foundation and the Ministry of Industry and Commerce of Bahrain was signed by Khalfan Belhoul, Chief Executive Officer of the Dubai Future Foundation, and Dr. Alzayani.