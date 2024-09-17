ABU DHABI - H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, received in Abu Dhabi Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, in the presence of Luigi Di Maio, EU Special Representative for the Gulf region.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation between the UAE and the European Union and means to further develop it across various sectors to support the shared goals of achieving comprehensive and sustainable development.

The discussions also addressed preparations for the EU-Gulf Cooperation Council summit in Brussels next October, highlighting its significance in advancing GCC-EU cooperation.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed Borrell and Di Maio's visit, emphasising that relations between the UAE and the European Union are deep and advanced, founded on mutual understanding and shared interests, and contribute to achieving peace and development at both regional and international levels.

The two sides also discussed regional developments, including the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip and efforts to secure a sustainable ceasefire to help alleviate the worsening humanitarian crisis faced by residents of the Strip.

Sheikh Abdullah reaffirmed the UAE's support for all regional and international efforts to achieve a ceasefire, stressing the country's commitment to cooperating with the European Union and other international parties to address the crisis affecting civilians in the Gaza Strip.

He also noted that achieving comprehensive peace, based on the two-state solution, is key to establishing stability and sustainable security in the Middle East, while fulfilling the aspirations of its people for prosperity and dignified life.

The meeting was attended by Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs.