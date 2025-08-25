Investing in agritech and aquaculture not only enhances food security, but also opens avenues for export, contributing significantly to GDP growth

As Oman strides confidently towards its Vision 2040, the nation stands at the threshold of a transformative economic era. Oman’s geographic location, stable governance and proactive investment policies uniquely position it to attract global investors. While traditional sectors like oil and gas have long been pillars of the economy, the future lies in diversification and innovation. This blueprint unveils five high-impact sectors with immense potential to attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), create high-skilled jobs and position Oman as a regional leader in sustainable development.

1. Precision Agritech & Aquaculture

Opportunities for agricultural innovation are significant. By leveraging cutting-edge technologies in hydroponics, vertical farming and aquaculture, Oman can transform its agricultural sector. The aquaculture market alone is projected to grow from $676.26 million in 2025 to $913.56 million by 2030, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2 per cent.

Investing in agritech and aquaculture not only enhances food security, but also opens avenues for export, contributing significantly to GDP growth.

2. Renewable Energy & Green Hydrogen

Oman’s abundant solar and wind resources position it as a potential leader in renewable energy. The nation’s green hydrogen strategy aims to produce 1 million tonnes of renewable hydrogen by 2030, scaling up to 8.5 million tonnes by 2050. This ambitious plan aligns with global trends towards decarbonisation and offers substantial FDI opportunities.

By capitalising on renewable energy, Oman can diversify its energy exports and attract international investments, fostering economic resilience.

3. Health & Longevity Innovation Ecosystems

With a growing aging population and increasing health awareness, Oman has the opportunity to become a hub for healthcare innovation. Investments in telemedicine, specialised medical services and wellness ecosystems can cater to regional demographic needs. The pharmaceutical market in Oman is poised for significant expansion, valued at approximately $303 million in 2024.

Developing a robust healthcare ecosystem not only improves quality of life, but also attracts FDI, creating high-skilled jobs and enhancing Oman’s global competitiveness.

4. Smart Digital Services & SaaS

The digital transformation wave presents Oman with the chance to lead in smart digital services and Software as a Service (SaaS). By developing cloud solutions, cybersecurity frameworks and region-specific software products, Oman can export its expertise to GCC clients. This sector promises high-value exports and job creation in the tech industry. Investing in digital services positions Oman as a regional tech hub, attracting global investors and fostering innovation-driven economic growth.

5. Eco-Friendly & Niche Manufacturing

Sustainable manufacturing practices are gaining traction globally. Oman can capitalise on this trend by producing eco-friendly construction materials, modular housing solutions and desert-ready innovations. These products not only meet local demand, but also have significant export potential, aligning with Oman Vision 2040’s emphasis on sustainable development.

Eco-friendly manufacturing enhances Oman’s export portfolio, supports sustainable development and attracts FDI in green technologies.

Strategic takeaways for investors

1. FDI multiplier effect: Strategic investments in these sectors could attract $8–10 billion in foreign investment by 2030.

2. First-mover advantage: Early engagement positions Oman as the innovation pioneer in the GCC, offering competitive returns.

3. Human capital development: These sectors create high-value jobs and knowledge hubs, boosting human capital and economic resilience.

4. Global branding: Oman can become recognised internationally as a destination for strategic, sustainable investment, enhancing its global standing.

5. Sustainable wealth creation: Economic growth aligned with Oman Vision 2040 and long-term environmental stewardship ensures sustainable wealth creation for future generations.

Oman stands at a pivotal moment in its economic journey. By embracing these untapped sectors, the nation can not only diversify its economy, but also shape the future of the regional economy. This blueprint serves as a call to action for investors, entrepreneurs and policymakers to collaborate and realise the immense potential that lies ahead.



