Kuwait: The Kuwait National Seismic Network for Scientific Research recorded Wednesday an earthquake measuring 3.5 on the Richter scale northeastern Kuwait.

The network said in a statement, that the earthquake occurred at 4:46 pm today Kuwait time at a depth of 6 kilometers below the surface of the earth.

The statement added that the network later detected, specifically at 6:33 pm, an aftershock in the same location measuring 2.2 on the Richter scale and at the same depth. (QNA)

