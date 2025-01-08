KUWAIT- The State of Kuwait expressed Wednesday sympathy and solidarity with the government and people of China over the Tibet earthquake, which resulted in a score of casualties.

In a statement, the Kuwaiti Foreign Minister expressed condolences to the Chinese government and people, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

Yesterday, China said that over 93 people have been confirmed dead, and over 130 others injured after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake jolted city of Xigaze in Xizang Autonomous Region (Tibet).

