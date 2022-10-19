RIYADH — The Human Resources Development Fund (HADAF) announced that it has supported the employment of 277,000 Saudi male and females to work at private sector's institutions from the start of 2022 until the end of the Q3 of the same year.



HADAF said that it had supported the Saudis through several services and programs related to support the employment that are directed to the national human cadres, according to the data of the National Labor Observatory.



HADAF revealed that the total amount spent on support programs for the same period, beginning of 2022, until the end of the third quarter, amounted to SR3.75 billion.



HADAF offers several initiatives and programs to support the training, employment and empowerment of Saudi citizens of both sexes.



This is in addition to supporting establishments in all activities, sectors and professions, as well as other support initiatives to localize several sectors in the labor market.

