UAE - More than 2,875 Emirati businesswomen have taken Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s (ADCCI) membership during the first six months of 2025, reflecting an increasing contribution of Emirati women to the national economy and a supportive environment for female entrepreneurship in the emirate.

Data from the chamber shows that Mobdea licences made up the largest share of all new members, with 1,352 issued in six months, or 47% of total, indicating strong demand for creative and home-based businesses. The 891 Tajer Abu Dhabi new memberships during the same period, or 30% of total, underscore an increasing interest in e-commerce and individual projects.

Meanwhile, normal economic and “Branch” licences accounted for 406 and 94, respectively, indicating that many women are seeking to expand existing businesses or open new branches of their companies. The number of new members from “Freelance” licences reached 86, reflecting growth in independent work and specialised professional skills.

Emirati women are involved in a variety of economic sectors, including commerce, services, creative industries, and even agriculture and industry, further highlighting the growth of female entrepreneurship and its contributions to the local economy, thereby increasing both diversity and sustainability.

This progress reflects ongoing efforts of the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, part of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, which offers training, organises special events, and provides financial and advisory support to women entrepreneurs.

These results show the scale of support given to a new generation of Emirati entrepreneurs, while also highlighting the emirate’s determination to empower women as part of its plan for sustainable economic development and diversification.

Institutional support

Asma Al Fahim, Chairperson of the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, said: “These results reflect Abu Dhabi’s sustained efforts to enhance its economic competitiveness through a clear vision to empower women and increase their participation in vital sectors. The positive indicators demonstrate the important role played by Abu Dhabi Chamber and its affiliated bodies, especially the Businesswomen Council, in building a more inclusive and diverse economy through the empowerment of national talent, especially Emirati women, and by considering them as essential partners in the development process.

“At the Abu Dhabi Chamber, we believe it is essential to collaborate closely with the private sector and specialised councils to create a supportive and dynamic business environment for female entrepreneurs. We are committed to offering programs and services that align with their aspirations, reflecting the wise leadership’s vision of placing women’s economic empowerment at the heart of its priorities,” Al Fahim added.