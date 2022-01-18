ABU DHABI- French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday strongly condemned the attack by Houthi terrorist militia on civil facilities in the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi, which left three dead. He also offered his support to Abu Dhabi.

In a statement, the French presidency said, "The President strongly condemns the attacks on Abu Dhabi yesterday, and offers his support to the United Arab Emirates."

Earlier, the French Foreign Minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian, had expressed France's strong condemnation of "these attacks that threaten the security of the UAE's territory and the region's stability".

