New contracts for workers in domestic-facing roles exceeded 76,000 in December 2021, compared to 69,000 in November and 65,000 in October.

Bangladesh topped the list of countries of workers recruited into Saudi Arabia during the month of December with more than 12,000 contracts, according to Musaned.

Pakistan came second with more than 11,000 contracts, followed by India.

The figures were released by the Musaned platform of the Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development.

Saudi Arabia is utilizing Musaned platform to add several new countries to the recruitment of workers in the current year 2022, making sure they fit the Saudi family, based on several studies and criteria, including language, education level, expected recruitment costs and others.