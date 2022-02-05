Egypts President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi met on Saturday with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping while attending the Winter Olympics being held in Beijing.

The meeting discussed enhancing cooperation between the two countries in several fields, according to a statement by Presidential Spokesperson Bassam Rady.

The two leaders agreed to cooperate in several files, including scientific research and technology transfer activities related to pharmaceutical industries, the manufacture of coronavirus vaccines and industrial technologies, in addition to strengthening cooperation in the fields of communications, information technology, and electric cars.

Moreover, the meeting discussed ways to enhance trade exchange between the two countries as well as reviewing joint projects in various fields and the progress made in their implementation.

Furthermore, the two presidents agreed on the importance of the role played by the Suez Canal Economic Zone in promoting Chinas Belt and Road Initiative.

They also reviewed a number of regional and international issues of common concern, foremost of which are the developments regarding the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) as well as developments pertaining to the Palestinian cause and the crises in Libya, Syria, and Yemen.

