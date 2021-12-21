DUBAI - The Suez Canal Economic Zone said on Tuesday that the Red Sea ports of Ain Sokhna, Adabiya, Port Said West, Port Said East, and Al Arish have been reopened.

The ports of Port Tawfiq, El Zayteyat and Sharm El Sheikh reopened on Monday night, the Red Sea Ports Authority said.

The eight ports were shut down on Monday because of bad weather.

