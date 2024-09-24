Just how sustainable is the drilling of boreholes all over the country as a way of resolving our country’s water shortages?

This is particularly concerning taking into account issues of climatic change and the impact of borehole drilling on both the environment and future water supply.

No one can deny that Zimbabwe’s water crisis is a ticking time bomb, threatening the very foundation of our economy, health, and livelihoods.

It has not only affected the rural population – who have, from time immemorial, been abandoned to the peripheries of water accessibility – but urban dwellers have not been spared.

Most towns and cities today, including my own hometown of Redcliff, have gone for years without access to municipal tap water.

Both rural and urban residents in Zimbabwe have witnessed their section 77 constitutional right to safe, clean, and potable water repeatedly violated.

The responsible authorities – be they, central or local government – appear to have run out of ideas on lasting solutions that bring final redress this perennial crisis.

The challenge is worsened due to the increased frequency of drought caused by climatic change.

This year, in the face of the El Nino-induced drought, more and more Zimbabweans are faced with increased difficulties in accessing this life-giving liquid.

In a country already with a lack of serious investment in the construction of meaningful water bodies, such as dams, the crisis of water has become all too obvious and unbearable for the majority of ordinary Zimbabweans.

Most of the country’s woefully inadequate water bodies are now old and operating on outdated infrastructure – which only makes matters worse.

This has then forced both the government and private citizens to resort to borehole drilling as a solution.

As we grapple with the effects of climate change, outdated infrastructure, and unsustainable practices, it is clear that our reliance on borehole drilling alone is no longer tenable.

The consequences of inaction are dire, and the need for a paradigm shift in our approach to water management has never been more pressing.

The borehole conundrum is a stark reminder of our short-sightedness.

While boreholes have provided temporary relief, they are not a panacea for our water woes.

Over-extraction has led to groundwater depletion, land subsidence, and water quality degradation.

According to the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA), groundwater levels have decreased significantly since 2015.

It is also unsettling when I watch Zimbabweans behave as though having a borehole on one’s premises has effectively solved their water woes.

Nothing can be further from the truth.

Boreholes are just a way of postponing the even more devastating and catastrophic water crisis.

This is water that took centuries, if not millennia, to accumulate, and as such, once we deplete it, it will need to take another century or millennium to replenish enough water for all of us.

Mark my words. Very soon, all those boreholes we are drilling today will run dry.

Are we prepared to sit back whilst doing nothing, as we wait for that day?

Underground water is a precious resource that we should not be tampering with it with such recklessness.

It also goes without saying that as we deplete this underground water, the water table also sinks even lower – leading to the destruction of most plant life (flora), whose roots will no longer be able to reach the precious fluid.

Furthermore, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) warns that land subsidence poses significant risks to infrastructure and human settlements.

Land subsidence is a gradual settling or sudden sinking of the Earth’s surface owing to subsurface movement of earth materials.

The principal causes of land subsidence are aquifer-system compaction, drainage of organic soils, underground mining, hydrocompaction, natural compaction, sinkholes, and thawing permafrost.

In other words, the more boreholes we drill, the higher the likelihood of sinkhole, whereby the ground simply opens up and swallows entire buildings or neighbourhoods!

Moreover, the World Health Organization (WHO) reports that water quality degradation exacerbates water-borne diseases.

In other words, the more boreholes we drill, the higher the chances of their contamination – taking into consideration that this water is seldom treated.

To address these challenges, we need to adopt a holistic approach to water resources management, considering social, economic, and environmental factors.

This includes dam rehabilitation and construction, watershed protection and restoration, water conservation and efficiency measures, and climate-resilient infrastructure development.

Revitalizing existing dams and investing massively in dam construction can significantly boost our water supply.

Preserving natural habitats and preventing pollution, as advocated by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), respectively, is crucial for maintaining ecosystem balance.

Agricultural water management is another critical area of focus.

Conservation agriculture, drip irrigation, and rainwater harvesting can reduce water usage and promote soil health.

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) estimates that agricultural water usage accounts for 70% of Zimbabwe’s water consumption.

By adopting conservation agriculture, we can reduce water usage by 30%, as demonstrated by the Conservation Agriculture Zimbabwe (CAZ) initiative.

Urban and rural water management also requires attention.

Water efficiency measures, wastewater treatment, and urban agriculture can ensure sustainable urban water management.

According to ZINWA, urban water demand is projected to increase by 50% by 2030.

In rural areas, community-led total sanitation initiatives and rainwater harvesting can improve access to clean water.

UNICEF reports that rural water supply coverage stands at 64%, highlighting the need for targeted interventions.

International cooperation and institutional reform are essential for effective water management.

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) Water Protocol provides a framework for regional collaboration.

Strengthening institutions like ZINWA and reviewing our water policy can provide the necessary framework for sustainable water management.

The economic implications of the water crisis are far-reaching.

Reduced crop yields and decreased food security affect agriculture, while increased costs and reduced productivity impact industry.

This year alone, the government of Zimbabwe needs over US$2 in food aid.

Let us not fool ourselves.

The current food insecurity – affecting 57% of people in rural areas, according to official reports – is not because of the El Nino-induced drought.

It is due to a lack of investment in significant water bodies, which would have been able to provide enough water even during drought years.

Tourism also suffers, with negative impacts on wildlife and natural attractions, as reported by the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA).

Inadequate water supply and sanitation have devastating human health implications.

Water-borne diseases like cholera, typhoid, and diarrhoea are prevalent, while malnutrition exacerbates vulnerability – with the WHO and UNICEF emphasizing the importance of access to clean water and sanitation for human health.

The environmental implications are equally alarming.

Biodiversity loss, ecosystem disruption, and altered water cycles threaten the very fabric of our ecosystem.

WWF and EPA stress the importance of preserving natural habitats and preventing pollution.

Success stories from other countries offer hope.

We can learn a lot from Australia’s water management strategy, which demonstrated that effective water management is possible.

It is time Zimbabwe privatized its water management system.

We need to allow decisions on water to be made at the provincial level – which should go hand-in-hand with the concept of devolution as laid out in the Constitution.

Each provincial council should come up with its own policies and plans, which are specific to that area.

After which, private players need to be invited to invest in water provision.

Residents can then choose which provider they prefer, thereby fostering competition.

This will inevitably lead to innovative solutions and technological advancements – which will not only make potable water affordable but readily available.

Private companies can be very useful in setting up sophisticated water recovery systems (from waste) – which can be useful in households, schools, and offices as greywater.

The key, nonetheless, is in ensuring strict accountability and adherence to good corporate governance in the operation of these private companies.

In conclusion, Zimbabwe’s water crisis demands bold action.

It really does not make sense to rely on underground water as the panacea to our water crisis.

We must transition from piecemeal solutions to a comprehensive water management strategy.

Our future depends on it.

I call upon policymakers, stakeholders, and citizens to demand increased investment in water infrastructure, policy reforms promoting sustainable water management, community engagement and education on water conservation, and strengthened institutions and international cooperation.

To achieve this vision, we recommend developing a National Water Strategy, establishing a Water Conservation Fund, implementing water-efficient technologies, and enhancing public awareness and education.

Together, we can ensure a water-secure future for Zimbabwe

