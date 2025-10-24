Chinese mining company Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt is set to begin producing lithium sulphate at its new $400 million processing facility at the Arcadia Mine in Zimbabwe from Q1 2026.

The development supports Zimbabwe’s local beneficiation strategy aimed at increasing investments in local mineral processing to industrialize the country and create employment. Zimbabwe plans to ban the export of lithium concentrate by 2027, as part of the strategy.

“The quantity of the lithium sulphate should be more than 60,000 metric tons, but it will depend on the configuration of the plant, because it is brand new,” stated Henry Zhu, General Manager, Prospect Lithium Zimbabwe – a subsidiary of Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt.

Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt has been producing lithium concentrate at Arcadia Mine since July 2023. The company exported 400,000 tons of lithium concentrate from Zimbabwe in 2024.

Source: Zimbabwe: Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt to Begin Lithium Sulphate Production in 2026

© Copyright The Zimbabwean. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

