The move is a right step in terms of addressing the environmental, social and economic impacts associated with riverbed mining.

The practice has mostly led to the destruction of aquatic plants and animals, water scarcity and pollution, increased risks of waterborne diseases, increased erosion and the collapsing of river banks as well as biodiversity loss.

Riverbed mining is also among the factors contributing to displacements in some communities living along rivers and has also affected local economies dependent on eg fishing and tourism.

Promoting sustainable mining practices through regulation is critical in ensuring environmental sustainability and protecting local communities against some of the adverse effects associated with mining. In this respect, coordinated efforts between local communities and duty bearers are essential to address the adverse effects of riverbed mining.

We call upon authorities to ensure effective implementation of the law.

The involvement of local communities in this respect cannot be overemphasized.

On its part, the Network for Environmental and Climate Justice shall continue to amplify the voices of local communities as part of efforts to promote environmental sustainability.

Dissemination of information to local and marginalised communities is also at the core of our work .

© Copyright The Zimbabwean. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Staff Reporter