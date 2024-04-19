JOHANNESBURG - South African online fashion retailer Zando on Thursday launched an international e-commerce division called Zando Global in the hopes of taking on fast-fashion Chinese e-commerce retailers Shein and Temu at home.

The rapid rise of Shein and Temu - driven by robust demand for their low-priced apparel like $10 tops and $5 biker shorts - is putting pressure on local brick-and-mortar and online fashion retailers to find ways to respond to their budget prices.

Temu launched in South Africa earlier this year.

"With the rise of Shein and Temu, South African consumers have often found themselves hesitant to order internationally due to concerns about product quality, delivery reliability, and returns processes," Zando said in a statement.

"Zando Global steps in as the local hero, offering a trustworthy alternative for those seeking international products without the uncertainties of ordering from abroad."

In order to stand out, Zando said its new unit ensures that South African shoppers can easily receive, collect and return products, offering hassle-free shopping with local operations.

It is also promising rigorous checks for every product before dispatching it to customers.

Zando Global will also use local physical collection points for shoppers buying a wide range of 200,000 products spanning fashion, homeware, gadgets, wigs and more, the retailer said.

Zando, founded in 2012 and part of Africa-focused e-commerce retailer Jumia Group, will use Buffalo International Logistics, which is Temu and Shein's logistics partner. Free shipping will start at 550 rand ($28.76).

Zando's international importing business comes as U.S. e-commerce giant Amazon is set to launch in South Africa this year.

The launches come at a time when South Africa has seen a sharp rise in online shopping after the pandemic created an opportunity for e-commerce to finally take hold, with retailers doubling down on investments in response.

($1 = 19.1211 rand)

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; editing by David Evans)