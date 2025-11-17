Urban streets crumble under traffic, rural roads are virtually impassable, and trunk highways—once the pride of a functioning infrastructure system—have deteriorated into hazards for motorists.

It is in this context that Transport Minister Felix Mhona has proposed centralizing all road management under a single authority, placing urban, rural, and township roads directly under the Ministry of Transport.

His proposal comes from a genuine desire to address a fragmented and inefficient system, and it reflects his dedication to improving Zimbabwe’s infrastructure.

Minister Mhona, whom I regard as one of the few competent and committed cabinet ministers, has achieved much since taking office, cracking down on corruption and ensuring greater accountability in road management.

His efforts deserve recognition.

Yet, while well-intentioned, centralizing all roads under the Department of Roads risks compounding existing problems rather than solving them.

Since the establishment of ZINARA (Zimbabwe National Roads Administration) in 2001, road management has been largely centralized, with the authority collecting all road-user fees—fuel levies, vehicle licenses, carbon taxes, and toll fees—and disbursing funds for construction, maintenance, and rehabilitation.

In principle, this system was designed to create predictable funding and reduce inefficiencies.

However, twenty years on, the centralization experiment has clearly failed, especially for local roads in urban and rural areas.

Despite controlling almost all road-related fees, ZINARA struggles to maintain even trunk and main highways.

The authority has faced scandals, inefficiency, and administrative bottlenecks.

ZINARA, which has long faced challenges due to the scale and complexity of its mandate, experienced corruption and mismanagement under past leadership that hindered its effectiveness.

Although under Minister Mhona these issues are being actively addressed, with clear steps to improve accountability and curb graft, the authority remains stretched simply because of the enormous scope of its responsibilities.

Expecting it to take over the full network of local roads—a network that includes countless secondary streets, rural feeder roads, and township lanes—is unrealistic and risks further deterioration.

The reality is that centralization is not the only path to efficiency.

Before ZINARA, local authorities were authorized to collect and use road fees directly.

Before ZINARA centralized road management, local authorities were allowed to collect certain road-related fees directly from motorists—such as vehicle licensing fees, minor tolls, and local levies.

These locally collected funds, combined with government budget allocations and occasional donor support, enabled municipalities and districts to maintain their own road networks, albeit imperfectly.

While mismanagement was sometimes a problem, this model gave communities more direct control and accountability.

There is a strong argument for returning to a more decentralized approach, giving local authorities the right and responsibility to maintain the roads under their jurisdiction.

Under a decentralized system, municipalities, districts, or provinces could collect road licenses, minor toll fees, and levies on fuel sold within their areas.

For instance, tolls at the urban tollgate outside Gweru on the Bulawayo Road could remain with the local authority to maintain surrounding streets and feeders.

With robust oversight mechanisms, auditing, and citizen participation, these funds could be properly managed, ensuring local roads are maintained efficiently.

Decentralization would allow communities to have direct influence over their infrastructure, create incentives for better performance, and make it easier to track misuse or inefficiency.

Of course, local authorities have historically faced challenges, including misallocation of funds to salaries, allowances, and perks for senior officials rather than infrastructure.

Yet these are issues of oversight and accountability, not proof that decentralization cannot work.

By combining local revenue collection with transparent reporting, regular audits, and civic monitoring, Zimbabwe can create a system where resources are used effectively and road users see tangible results.

This approach would also align with the constitutional objective of devolution, ensuring that decision-making is closer to the communities most affected by poor infrastructure.

While Minister Mhona’s intentions are commendable, and his proposal reflects a desire for quicker responses and better coordination, adding all local roads to the already overstretched Department of Roads or ZINARA is unlikely to deliver meaningful improvements.

ZINARA already struggles to maintain the roads it is responsible for, and overloading it with additional responsibilities risks spreading resources and attention even thinner.

What Zimbabwe needs is not more centralization but strategic empowerment of local authorities to manage their own road networks effectively.

Zimbabweans deserve roads that are safe, navigable, and well-maintained.

Achieving this requires pragmatic solutions that acknowledge institutional realities rather than merely shifting responsibility.

Returning to a decentralized funding model, strengthened with accountability measures, provides the most realistic path.

It respects the principles of devolution, strengthens local governance, and ensures that infrastructure development responds to the needs of citizens rather than distant bureaucrats.

In the end, the future of Zimbabwe’s roads will depend not just on the policies proposed at the top but on how effectively communities, local authorities, and oversight institutions work together to ensure every cent collected is spent wisely.

Minister Mhona’s dedication and competence are commendable, but the evidence suggests that centralizing all roads under a single authority will not solve the underlying problems.

What is required is a model that combines local control, transparency, and accountability—a model that empowers the people closest to the problem to fix it.

Only then can Zimbabwe's roads be restored to the standard that citizens deserve.