Africa is importing more grains than it produces, creating a dependency on food imports despite the continent’s vast agricultural potential and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) says that the continent’s food import bill of at least $50 billion is unsustainable.

The pressing issues are inefficiencies in grain markets, fragmented value chains, significant post-harvest losses, and underdeveloped infrastructure, all of which combine to create high costs and reduce the competitiveness of African grains both regionally and globally.“Africa imports over $50 billion worth of food annually, much of which is grain. Meanwhile, regional surpluses go to waste or are sold at a loss due to a lack of access to markets across borders,” said Komla Bissi, a senior adviser to the AfCFTA Secretary-General at the 11th African Grain Trade Summit (AGTS) in Zanzibar, organised by the East African Grain Council (EAGC).“The AfCFTA presents an opportunity to reverse this trend, but only if implementation is inclusive and focused on sectors like agriculture, where the impact is immediate and life-changing.”

“For grain value chain actors, the challenges persist: Inconsistent policies, fragmented markets, unpredictable border processes, and insufficient infrastructure have long stifled intra-African grain trade,” Mr Bissi explained.“As a result, food systems remain vulnerable, supply chains are disjointed, and millions remain food insecure despite the continent’s vast agricultural potential.”Bissi wants African governments and the private sector to have focused plans aimed at decreasing annual food losses.

According to the AfCFTA, Africa has 173 million metric tons of maize, wheat and rice, against a 49-million-metric-tons loss, worth $7 billion.

Maize production stands at 88 million tonnes, and 15 million tonnes is imported from other global sources.

Out of the total production, 73 million metric tons are consumed within the continent, amid loss to the tune of 30 million tonnes, or 29.1 percent.

The wheat sub-sector struggles with 13.5 million tonnes of the commodity, against a production of 29 million tonnes, and imports of 52 million tonnes.

The continent consumes over 70 million metric tons every year.

According to the AfCFTA Secretariat, rice, which is becoming a popular staple after maize and wheat, is still struggling, with more than 20 percent losses, accounting eight million metric tons, against a production of 30 million tonnes and while 16 million tonnes is sourced from international markets.

Consistent implementation of the AfCFTA would create a market for produced goods, with intra-African maize trade going up to 40 percent by 2030. Intra-African agricultural trade could go up over 50 percent by 2045.“Key concerns that need to be addressed include the increasing food contamination, post-harvest losses, lack of strategic food reserves, low efficient systems and geo-politics and conflicts. Therefore, we require value chain players to intensify efforts to fast-track deliberate strategies to tame huge losses incurred from local food production,” Mr Bissi said.

The promise of AfCFTA lies in harmonisation, tariff reduction, trade facilitation, and elimination of non-tariff barriers.

“I call on national governments to continue investing in enabling infrastructure and regulatory reforms. I appeal to our development partners to align financing and technical assistance with Africa’s grain agenda,” said the Kenyan Cabinet Secretary for EAC and Regional Development.

For grain traders, this could mean faster border crossings, predictable trade rules, access to regional markets, and a more competitive business environment.“Market systems are fragmented and lack smooth coordination, slowing trade and increasing costs. Insufficient resources and infrastructure hamper growth and modernisation of grain value chains. The above factors threaten stable grain supply, putting farmers, consumers, and entire region at risk,” said Gerald Masila, executive director of EAGC.“We need to take stock and highlight critical barriers to efficiency investment and food security in Africa’s grain markets. There is therefore a need to promote policy reforms and advocate for harmonised trade policies, investment incentives, and support for grain value chain.”Delegates during the conference agreed that efforts being pursued must align with continental frameworks -- AfCFTA, Malabo Declaration, and AU Agenda 2063 -- so that Africa speaks with one voice on food systems transformation.

Grain value chain players agreed to commit to building resilient markets by strengthening regional integration and removing barriers that hinder trade. They also resolved to prioritise harmonisation of standards and regulatory frameworks so that African grain is competitive both regionally and globally.

