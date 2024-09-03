Valor Hospitality Partners (Valor), has expanded its East African presence and expertise through branded residences and urban city hospitality management in collaboration with developers, CPS, for Zanzibar’s pioneering mixed-use development, Fumba Town, as well as another branded lifestyle residences development in Paje.

Located approximately 30km outside of Stone Town and 20 minutes from Zanzibar’s International Airport, the bulk of Fumba Town’s facilities are made up of a mix of residences which will include more than 5,000 units within a further development timeframe of 10 years.

Over 650 apartments have been built and are occupied. This urban city, with plans for retail, sports, office, and further lifestyle amenities, will also feature the world’s tallest timber tower The Burj which will boast Zanzibar’s first Canopy by Hilton brand, scheduled to open at the end of 2027.

The Burj Apartments will be the precinct’s flagship branded residences model and premier development in Fumba Town and will offer luxurious value-added amenities, services, and facilities.

Fumba Town is the flagship project of the first private developers in Zanzibar, CPS Africa, who now believe, after eight years of development, the time is right to bring onboard a professional hospitality-management company to manage rentals (short-term and long-term), facilities, and all property-management services.

The same services will be created at Paje, where Valor has worked with the developers in creating the bespoke branded residences brand The Soul. The Soul features a 264-apartment development with private residences, a feature lagoon, and various other facilities and amenities. Paje is located on the East Coast of Zanzibar.

“Valor is evolving and expanding from a world of globally branded or independent hotel and lodge hospitality management into a hospitality partner of choice for many African developers who see the enormous potential of mixed-use, branded residences, and lifestyle developments with or without hotel anchors.

"Developers and owners want to see consistent and professional standards for branded residences as well as mixed-use precinct or town-management operations for all guest touchpoints to be of the highest standard. This will include the property management of apartments, facilities, amenities, entertainment programmes - even security and excursions,” says Mark Jakins, head of Advisory.

Mixed-use potential unlocked

“Our recent experiences and learnings in jurisdictions including South Africa, Zanzibar, and Kenya, have shown us the considerable potential in mixed-use environments, as owners and developers see specialist hospitality-management companies adding huge value to guest experiences in this secure, lifestyle living and working environment - and much more flexibility in realising better commercial returns.”

On the east coast of Zanzibar lies the small town of Paje, one of the main tourist hotspots, where Valor has also assisted in developing a comprehensive pilot branded residences programme, Soul Paje.

Featuring 264 apartments comprising one-, two-, and three-bedroom configurations, the development is almost sold out - with the last few apartments scheduled for construction completion in the coming months.

“The Soul Paje was the first condominium project in Zanzibar,” says Tobias Dietzold, chief information officer for CPS.

“As developers, our focus is to build urban communities, and The Soul Paje is a special project of ours. Zanzibar experienced 16% growth in its tourism during 2023 and with a few non-branded small hotels, CPS recognised a lack of self-contained, quality apartments, specifically for lengthy stays.

“Sales for The Soul Paje have gone extremely well with most of our investors purchasing unit(s) as an investment – a holiday apartment on the beautiful east coast of Zanzibar and at the same time, receiving great returns by benefiting from the region’s tourism and hospitality growth.

Zanzibar's real-estate growth

“The real estate market in Zanzibar is young, having only gained the interest of international professional companies over the past few years,” says Dietzold. “Whereas before, we as the developers had to do everything ourselves – this is not our core business.

"We are excited to have partners like Valor Hospitality, who not only see Zanzibar’s potential, but who have the global hospitality experience, bringing their professionalism and knowledge to the region’s market and lifting the level of management and hospitality standards at large.”

The Soul Paje branded residences programme and operations management phase is scheduled from September 2024, with Valor handling facilities, property management, and the management of the rental scheme for individual owners.

Soul Paje is also the precursor to its sister development by the same name, the Soul Fumba apartments, which will be completed in Fumba Town in 2027.

“The world of fully serviced residences has become a 360-degree branded lifestyle experience, wrapped in consistency, convenience, safety, generous amenities and services, and supported by communities that are like-minded. Already, this model is morphing into sub-segment adaptations including retirement innovation and modern, contemporary and family friendly residences with a healthy spread of fitness and wellness estates,” says Jakins.

“Successful residences offer a perfect blend of technology, guest-service personnel, and leisure amenities with functional and smartly designed accommodation. These new residential developments, if professionally branded and operated, as well as offering well-run rental schemes, will assist with premium resales and investor value. It is certainly our intention to create value for owners, investors, and developers - and to build our portfolio going forward.”

With a team comprising myriad international hospitality experts with vast experience, Valor is setting out to establish a base of excellence in most, fast-growing hospitality regions throughout Africa.

“Our belief is to match in-depth market and lifestyle dynamics of respective regions with property developers’ visions and owners’ needs, to create superb lifestyle brands and operations' excellence.

“The fast pace at which urbanisation is happening across Africa is daunting, but it also provides developers with the opportunity to create urban centres with state-of-the-art infrastructure and superior hospitality standards,” says Dietzold.

“If properly planned, we can create economic hubs, such as Fumba Town, which will have a major positive impact, which remains CPS’ focus. It is all about proper planning and realising the potential – Africa has an exciting future ahead of it.”

