The 2025 South African Automotive Marketing Report is set to redefine how marketers and business leaders navigate South Africa’s fast-evolving automotive industry, where digital influence is now a key driver of consumer decisions.

The inaugural report developed by Rogerwilco, Africa’s largest B Corp-certified marketing agency, in collaboration with Martech leader YOUKNOW, provides insights to help refine digital engagement strategies, align messaging with consumer expectations and strengthen brand positioning.

With 92% of car buyers researching online before stepping into a dealership, traditional marketing strategies are no longer enough. Social media sentiment, share of search, and online engagement are shaping consumer perceptions and, ultimately, driving vehicle sales.

Brand and marketing professionals are invited to join the free launch webinar on Wednesday, 12 March at 10am, where leading industry experts will unpack the latest insights from the report:

Speakers



- Mongezi Mtati – senior brand strategist, Rogerwilco



- Shaun Pearson – product owner and insights analyst, YOUKNOW



- Bobby Ramagwede – CEO, Automobile Association of SA

This webinar will explore key trends, including:



- How consumer sentiment on social media impacts trust and sales.



- The growing role of “share of search” in predicting market demand.



- How challenger brands like Chery and Omoda are disrupting the market with digital-first strategies.



- What leading brands like Volkswagen, Toyota, and Suzuki are doing to maintain their dominance.

Why attend?

This session is essential for marketers, brand managers, and automotive industry professionals looking to leverage digital influence to strengthen brand positioning, boost engagement, and drive sales.



