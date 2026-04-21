Determined to boost its oil palm production, the Ugandan High Commissioner to Nigeria, Ambassador Philip Odida, has led a delegation of Ugandan parliamentarians to Ondo State to study Nigeria’s oil palm production system and explore opportunities for agricultural collaboration.

Speaking while receiving the delegates, the State Commissioner for Agriculture and Forestry, Leye Akinola, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to revitalising the oil palm sector through supportive policies, extension services and investment-friendly initiatives.

He disclosed that Ondo remains one of Nigeria’s leading producers and is open to partnerships that will boost productivity and value addition.

Akinola reaffirmed the government’s commitment to revitalising the oil palm sector through targeted policies, improved extension services and investment-friendly initiatives aimed at strengthening the value chain.

He noted that Ondo continues to maintain its position as one of Nigeria’s leading oil palm-producing states, adding that the government is deliberately working to expand production capacity and encourage modernisation across all stages of cultivation and processing.

Akinola further stated that Ondo is open to strategic partnerships with local and international stakeholders that can enhance productivity, improve processing efficiency and drive value addition within the sector, ultimately boosting income for farmers and contributing to economic growth.

The chairman of the National Palm Produce Association of Nigeria (NPPAN), Ondo State, Mr Adetula Bolarinwa, described oil palm as a crop of historic and economic significance to Nigeria, noting that it once served as one of the country’s major foreign exchange earners before the discovery of crude oil shifted attention away from agriculture.

He explained that in recent years, there has been a renewed drive to reposition the sector as a key contributor to economic diversification and rural development.

According to him, this renewed attention is reflected in the introduction of improved seedlings, adoption of modern agronomic practices, and growing participation of private investors across the value chain.

Bolarinwa added that these interventions are helping to boost productivity and restore confidence in oil palm cultivation as a viable commercial enterprise.

Also speaking, the Programme Manager of the Ondo State Agricultural Development Programme (ADP) stressed the importance of extension services in the adoption and dissemination of improved agricultural technologies among farmers.

She explained that the programme has remained consistent in supporting farmers through regular training sessions, provision of access to improved and high-yielding planting materials, as well as facilitation of market linkages to help them get better value for their produce.

According to her, these interventions are designed to enhance productivity, improve farm income and ensure that farmers are better integrated into sustainable agricultural value chains.

During the visit, the Ugandan delegation toured oil palm plantations where they were exposed to modern cultivation techniques, including nursery establishment, field planting, spacing and maintenance of high-yielding varieties.

Extension officers also provided insights into pest and disease management, as well as sustainable farming practices.

Members of the Ugandan Parliament engaged stakeholders on issues such as yield per hectare, gestation period, access to quality planting materials and farmer support systems, with particular interest in Nigeria’s smallholder-driven production model.

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