TotalEnergies has signed four Production Sharing Contracts (PSC) for the LB-6, LB-11, LB-17 and LB-29 Exploration blocks offshore Liberia, which were awarded following the 2024 Direct Negotiation Licensing Round organised by the Liberia Petroleum Regulatory Agency.

The blocks LB-6, LB-11, LB-17 and LB-29, covering an area of approximately 12,700 square kilometers, are located in the south of the Liberia Basin. The work program includes acquiring one firm 3D seismic survey.

TotalEnergies is enthusiastic to be part of the resumption of exploration activities in offshore Liberia, said Kevin McLachlan, Senior Vice-President Exploration at TotalEnergies.

Entering these blocks aligns with our strategy of diversifying our Exploration portfolio in high-potential new oil-prone basins.

These areas hold significant potential for prospects that have the potential for large-scale discoveries that lead to cost-effective, low-emission developments, leveraging the Company’s proven expertise in deepwater operations.

