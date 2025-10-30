Despite ongoing reforms and efforts to stabilise the energy sector, several African nations continue to face steep petrol costs, driven by global oil market fluctuations, weak currencies, and subsidy removals. In October 2025, Malawi topped the list of African countries with the highest petrol prices, followed by Senegal and Zimbabwe.

Below are the Top 10 African countries with the highest petrol prices in October 2025 as per GlobalPetrolPrices.com.

1. Malawi – $2.015 / ₦2,935.27



Malawi records the highest petrol price in Africa. The country’s landlocked position, high import costs, and currency depreciation contribute to expensive petrol, which affects transport and food prices.

2. Senegal – $1.760 / ₦2,563.85



Senegal’s petrol costs remain high due to heavy reliance on imported refined products and limited local refining capacity, despite being a key player in West Africa’s energy market.

3. Zimbabwe – $1.570 / ₦2,287.07



Zimbabwe’s petrol prices are influenced by inflation, foreign currency shortages, and the removal of subsidies. The country often struggles with unstable supply chains.

4. Cameroon – $1.492 / ₦2,173.44



Cameroon’s high pump prices are linked to limited refining capacity and rising global crude costs. The government’s partial subsidy removal has added further pressure.

5. Uganda – $1.423 / ₦2,072.62



Uganda continues to depend on imported petrol through Kenya, with transportation costs and currency volatility driving prices higher across the country.

6. Kenya – $1.417 / ₦2,064.57



Kenya’s recent subsidy removals and increased taxes have pushed petrol prices up. The government has been under pressure to stabilise petrol costs amid public discontent.

7. Ghana – $1.402 / ₦2,042.77



Ghana’s petrol prices remain high due to exchange rate weakness and rising import costs. The country’s deregulated market allows frequent price adjustments based on global oil trends.

8. Zambia – $1.392 / ₦2,028.05



Zambia’s government faces pressure over petrol inflation, largely driven by the kwacha’s depreciation and dependence on imported petroleum products.

9. Sierra Leone – $1.387 / ₦2,020.91



petrol prices in Sierra Leone are among the highest in West Africa. Currency devaluation and global oil market instability continue to push costs up.

10. Cape Verde – $1.386 / ₦2,019.08



As an island nation, Cape Verde imports all its petrol, making petrol prices highly sensitive to global shipping and crude oil costs.

