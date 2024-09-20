BB Bakeries is shining a spotlight on the role bread plays in the daily lives of millions of South Africans in its new TV campaign titled The Taste of Home.

Bread is a staple food in nearly every household, with South Africans consuming an estimated 2.8 billion loaves per year. This consumption generates approximately R35.5bn annually for the South African economy.

On average, this equates to approximately 62 loaves per person annually or three slices of bread per person per day.



Bread’s significance extends beyond being a dietary staple, it is also vital to the economy. The bread production industry supports jobs from farming and grain storage to milling, baking and retail distribution.

BB Bakeries, with over 170 years of heritage in KwaZulu-Natal, plays a key role in this economic ecosystem, uplifting local communities through job creation and offering essential nutrition through its range of white and brown bread.



To celebrate this bond with South African communities, BB Bakeries recently launched a heartfelt TV campaign.

The campaign tells the story of a couple, played by beloved actors Keketso Semoko and Tshamano Sebe, who have shared their lives and grown old together, with BB Bakeries as part of their journey.

This narrative resonates with many families who have included BB Bakeries in their daily lives for generations.



Bread for Bricks

Beyond providing nourishment, BB Bakeries is deeply committed to giving back. Through its Bread for Bricks initiative, BB Bakeries has partnered with Habitat for Humanity to rebuild homes for families affected by the devastating KwaZulu-Natal floods.

For every loaf sold, the company donates one brick to help restore dignity and security for the local communities.



“As a brand deeply rooted in KwaZulu-Natal, BB Bakeries is committed to supporting the people of our province who have supported us,” says Stephanie Hoy, marketing executive: Bakeries and Private Label at Premier FMCG.

“‘The Taste of Home’ is our tribute to the families of KwaZulu-Natal who have welcomed us into their homes for over a century, and through initiatives like Bread for Bricks, we hope to give back to them.”

