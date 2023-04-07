The Niger Delta Development Commission, (NDDC), disclosed its committments to transforming agriculture from its current rudimentary level to modern commercial business that will guarantee food security for residents of the Niger Delta region.

Speaking during a presentation meeting by the KASHA International Agricultural Development Organisation, at the NDDC headquarters in Port Harcourt, the Executive Director, Projects, Mr. Charles Ogunmola, stated that the Commission will partner with other organisations to promote modern agricultural practices in the country.

He stated that agriculture remained a key sector with enormous potential to create jobs for our teeming unemployed youths, noting: “The Goat Multiplication Project could be a very effective way of introducing creativity in the agricultural sector.

“As a dynamic Management, we are looking for ways to drive productive outcomes in our region through agriculture.”

He said further: “We do not want to engage in bogus programs and Projects, but projects that are sustainable and achievable through agriculture.”

In her presentation, the Country Representative and Director African Project for KASHA International Agricultural Development Organisation, Ms. Hilda Josef, said that the organization was willing to work with the NDDC in introducing modern reproductive methods in the breeding of animals, especially goats, in the Niger Delta region.

She said that agriculture was pivotal to the development and sustenance of every society, stressing that the use of scientific methods in the area of reproduction enhances the efficiency and productivity of the food production process.

She stressed the need for farmers to be passionate about what they do. “When you are passionate, you will think differently and stand out. Agriculture has so much prospects and opportunities available to be tapped,” she said.

In his own speech, the NDDC Director of Agriculture and Fisheries, Mr. Seigha Glasgow, said that the focus on agriculture would help to diversify the resource base of the country and reduce the dependence on oil and gas in the Niger Delta.

He observed that the NDDC had always recognized agriculture as the way forward for Nigeria, adding that it would continue to support IFAD to integrate rural dwellers into agricultural entrepreneurship.

He said that the NDDC is making efforts in the Niger Delta region to remove thousands of youths and women from poverty through various creative agricultural enterprises.

