Since the 1994 genocide, Rwanda’s transformation has been impressive especially in areas of economic growth, safety, and tourism appeal. This feature looks at Rwanda’s recovery, infrastructure development, and government policies fostering peace and prosperity and also delve into personal reflections and the country’s connections with Omanis living and doing business in Kigali.

It has been 30 years since the end of the Rwandan genocide when thousands of people lost their lives in just three months of brutality. Even today, the memories remain fresh, as I can still picture the gruesome deaths in my mind and the smell of decay is still vivid in my memory being one of many Omanis who witnessed the dark side of Rwanda while I was there in my early teenage years in 1994.

My parents and I somehow managed to find our way out of the country because we had nothing to do with internal politics there. For those who do not know, many Omanis including myself, were born in that beautiful country.

Rwanda, however, has changed a lot today. It has rebuilt itself in the aftermath of that tragedy, setting itself apart from other developing nations in Africa. Now, the country can be considered a paradise on the African continent.

Rwanda has changed for the better with all the development, highlighting the fact that the country had to make up for the lost years.

“What makes Rwanda unique from other African countries is that Rwanda is the fastest growing economy that has risen from ashes, having emerged from the ruins of the 1994 Genocide against Tutsis. Currently at a notable growth rate of 9.7 per cent in the first quarter of 2024, Rwanda ranks in the 9th position among the top twenty economies that are projected to experience the fastest growth rates in 2024,” Sifa Uwera, Managing partner – Heritage Safaris Ltd, Rwanda, told me.

Sifa, who is one of the founders and owners of Heritage Safaris in Rwanda, said, “Rwanda is ranked as the as the No. 1 safest country in Africa. We get feedback that solo female travellers, including women who claim to have been safe navigating the streets of Kigali past midnight.”

“Kigali and secondary cities of Rwanda are known to be the cleanest, greenest and most organized in Africa, if not, the rest of the world! Rwanda has also invested immensely in digitalization of services especially 4G and 3G Network. Internet/Wifi can be accessed in all public places including in public buses. All hotels, restaurants and public spaces have free WIFI, too,” she added.

Sifaa Rwanda travel is unique for its ease of travel. Visa is available upon arrival at Kigali International Airport and physical borders with free visa for citizens of La Francophonie, commonwealth and African countries. For the rest, a tourist visa costs $50 valid for 30 days. For cross East Africa travel, a single EAC tourist visa of $100 can be accessed upon arrival and is valid for 90 days.”

On what areas in Rwanda can be recommended to a visitor, Sifa said, “The famous and endemic Mountain Gorillas in the Volcanoes National Park, within (2.5 hours from Kigali, are unmissable. The same park offers 200 species of colourful birds and chattering golden monkeys.”

“The Big 5 can be found in Akagera National Park located within 3 hours from Kigali and is a birding haven with over 500 bird species. Nyungwe National Park and the heritage corridor is endowed with plenty of cultural tours, primates and the lake Kivu within its range (5 hours from Kigali),” she added.

Sifa said there is no specific best time of the year to visit Rwanda but rather all year round. “All Year round, thanks to the conduct climate that blends its offerings for visitors to access wildlife,” she said.

According to the Rwandese I have encountered, it has been the government’s policy to make sure it delivers basic services and economic growth to its people to mitigate the sufferings of genocide and this has worked.

Things are not as they were before. No killings, no stealing and no corruption and the authorities make sure all the government staff perform their duties to serve the people and not themselves.

Earlier, travelling by road used to be a back-breaking experience but today, the road infrastructure is very impressive.

By the way, I have to mention this. According to the World Bank (The 20th Economic Update), ‘Tourism is a major source of Rwanda’s foreign exchange earnings and tends to generate a higher proportion of formal sector jobs than other sectors. Within the tourism sector, nature-based tourism, which accounts for 80 per cent of leisure and business visitors in Rwanda, not only helps protect biodiversity and advance Rwanda’s

efforts to adapt to climate change, but also plays an important role in job creation: for every $ 1 million (about Rwf 1,050 million) that nature-based tourism activities inject into the economy, it is estimated that an additional 1,328 new jobs could be created.’

Rwanda has shown it can rise from the path of violence to development and prosperity. Now for a tourist, Rwanda has much to offer. The beauty of the country lies in the fact that it is amazingly quiet and peaceful now than ever before.

One can enjoy the scenic beauty by driving around to savour the greenery or other hot spots like the surrounding hills and lakes. My favourite spot was a place called Muhazi, where I enjoyed watching the setting sun amidst the mountains and a lake.

Rightly known as the Land of a Thousand Hills, Rwanda is full of green hills, gardens and tea plantations. It is home to one-third of the world’s remaining Mountain Gorillas, one-third of Africa’s bird species, several species of primates, volcanoes, game reserves, resorts, and islands on the expansive Lake Kivu, graceful dancers, artistic crafts and above, all friendly people.

One thing I like most is that all major attractions are located within a one to five-hour drive from the capital, Kigali, and that is why I managed to see much of it in just three days. Located in the heart of Central and East Africa with easy access to bordering countries of Uganda, Tanzania, Burundi and the Democratic Republic of Congo as well as to Kenya, Rwanda is an ideal location for travel, especially for Omanis. Some people of Omani origin are now citizens living in Kigali.

Kigali dominates the Rwandan landscape and the city is developing fast and is very much a showpiece capital designed to impress visitors, from humble tourists to foreign investors.

The city spreads over several hills and valleys, with many of the better restaurants and hotels away from the traditional downtown area. As a clean, comfortable, and ordered city, Kigali is very popular with long-term expats, with some Omanis doing business there.

Even though Kigali is expensive to live in, there are neighbouring prefectures that are more affordable. And if you are looking for what to buy, Rwandan coffee is generally very good and the honey is great. Local markets are also stocked with Rwandan handicrafts, fabulous colourful fabrics and all that is typical African.



2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).