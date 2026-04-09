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JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's manufacturing output fell 2.8% year-on-year in February, after falling by a revised 0.1% year-on-year in January, statistics agency data showed on Thursday. Percentage changes: Y/Y M/M Food and beverages -4.5 -2.3 Textiles, clothing etc. -0.9 -3.0 Wood and wood products, paper -9.7 -3.9 Petroleum and chemicals 1.9 -1.6 Glass and non-metallic 6.4 -0.3 Basic iron, steel etc. -3.6 0.1 Electrical machinery 5.7 -2.0 Radio, TV and Comms -3.2 1.4 Motor vehicles, parts etc. -3.1 -3.7 Furniture and others -5.8 -10.1 Total -2.8 -2.2