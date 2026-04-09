JOHANNESBURG - South ​Africa's manufacturing ⁠output ‌fell 2.8% year-on-year ​in February, after falling ​by a revised ​0.1% year-on-year in ⁠January, statistics agency data showed on ​Thursday. Percentage ‌changes: Y/Y M/M Food and ⁠beverages -4.5 -2.3 Textiles, ⁠clothing etc. -0.9 -3.0 Wood and ​wood ‌products, ⁠paper -9.7 -3.9 Petroleum and chemicals 1.9 -1.6 Glass and non-metallic 6.4 -0.3 Basic iron, steel etc. -3.6 0.1 Electrical machinery 5.7 -2.0 Radio, TV and ‌Comms -3.2 1.4 Motor vehicles, parts etc. -3.1 -3.7 Furniture ⁠and others -5.8 -10.1 Total -2.8 -2.2

 