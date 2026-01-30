JOHANNESBURG - The South African rand fell against a stronger dollar in ‍early trade ‍on Friday, as traders awaited the release of ​monthly economic data from the central bank, revenue service agency ⁠and National Treasury.

At 0710 GMT, the rand traded at ⁠15.90 against ‌the dollar , about 1% weaker than Thursday's close.

The dollar was up 0.4% against a ⁠basket of currencies, while gold, a major South African export, slumped over 4% on rumours the Federal Reserve could get a more hawkish-than-expected chair.

The dollar also ⁠received a lift after ​Republican and Democratic lawmakers hammered out a deal to stave off a ‍looming government shutdown.

Like other risk-sensitive currencies, the rand often takes cues from ​global drivers such as U.S. policy in addition to local factors.

Data from the South African Reserve Bank showed that M3 money supply growth last month was 8.16%, down from 8.26% in November. Private sector credit growth for December was 8.74%, well above November's 7.79% and the 7.60% estimated in a Reuters poll.

Later in the day, South ⁠Africa's revenue service agency and National ‌Treasury are expected to publish trade and budget balance data respectively.

South Africa's benchmark 2035 government bond was weaker ‌in ⁠early deals, with the yield up 14.5 basis points to 8.11%.