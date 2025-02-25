Global trade tensions and a potential value-added tax hike in South Africa could derail two years of slowing inflation, the country's central bank governor said on Tuesday.

Speaking on the sidelines of a meeting of G20 finance officials in Cape Town, Lesetja Kganyago said uncertain trade conditions and retaliatory tariffs could impact South Africa by tightening global financing conditions and affecting its exports.

South Africa's G20 presidency has been overshadowed by the prospect of a global trade war since U.S. President Donald Trump's return to the White House last month.

Japan's finance minister has pulled out of this week's G20 finance meeting to focus on trying to pass next year's budget, while U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is staying away amid a spat between Trump's administration and South Africa.

"One thing looming large is elevated uncertainty by some of the trade measures taken by major economies," Kganyago told Reuters in an interview.

"A combination of those could feed into the domestic price formation process and create a challenge for us where you have both a slowing global economy and a rising inflation profile at the same time," he added.

Annual consumer inflation rose for the second month in a row in December, reaching 3.0% in, but it remains at the bottom end of the South African Reserve Bank's target band of 3%-6%.

The bank began cutting interest rates in September last year and has implemented three 25-basis-point cuts to date. But some analysts believe it may pause its cutting cycle soon due to a deterioration in the global economic backdrop and emerging domestic risks.

Last week South Africa's national budget was postponed for the first time in its post-apartheid history after a last-minute disagreement in the ruling coalition over a proposal to raise VAT by 2 percentage points to 17%.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana is expected to present a new budget on March 12 without the VAT increase.

Kganyago called the proposal to raise VAT a "self-inflicted shock," adding that if it were implemented the central bank would respond to the second-round effects on inflation.

(Reporting by Kopano Gumbi; Additional reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Alexander Winning and Christina Fincher)