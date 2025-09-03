South African business confidence slipped a point further sequentially in the third quarter of 2025, weighed down by hefty U.S. tariffs on the country's exports, a survey showed on Wednesday.

Business confidence fell to 39 points, three points below the long-term average level of 42, according to a survey by the Rand Merchant Bank and compiled by the Bureau of Economic Research.

The survey, conducted from August 6 to 25, coincided with the start of the 30% tariff - Sub-Saharan Africa's highest rate - on Johannesburg's U.S. exports and was also marked by cancellations and production breaks in the country's automotive sector.

But South Africa's business experience in recent quarters was not out of line with other economies, according to Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at RMB.

"Last year brought significant political and economic policy changes in many countries, including South Africa, and following initial excitement, or in some cases, disappointment, conditions are normalising into a difficult emerging global world order," Mhlanga said.

However, another survey published on Wednesday showed South African businesses experienced a very modest improvement in operating conditions in August as cost pressures eased.

Separately, the South African rand hit a nine-month high in late August, boosted by a weaker dollar and rebound in gold prices, after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell pointed to a possible rate cut at the central bank's September meeting.

