The Malmesbury Bypass project represents a significant milestone in the Western Cape Department of Infrastructure’s ongoing efforts to deliver world-class infrastructure to its residents.

“The Western Cape Government remains committed to accelerating infrastructure delivery across the province, ensuring that communities are connected, and that the region’s infrastructure can support sustained economic growth. This is our contribution to the Western Cape Government’s goal of becoming a trillion-rand economy,” Provincial Minister of Infrastructure, Tertuis Simmers said.

This R640m project is a vital 6.7km greenfield road that links the Hopefield Interchange on the N7 to the intersection of the R45 to Wellington and the R46 towards Riebeek Kasteel.

In addition to the road link, the project includes the construction of five new bridges and a grade-separated interchange at the R45/R46 intersection.

Driving regional growth

"These upgrades are designed to enhance safety, reduce travel times, and bolster economic activity by improving accessibility in the Swartland area. The project forms part of a larger transport infrastructure project for a freight route linking the Saldanha Bay area to the major inter-regional transport routes in the Western Cape," said Jandré Bakker, DOI Director: Operational Support.

"These upgrades are significant components of the Strategic Integrated Project 5, under the National Infrastructure Plan 2050. Construction began in May 2023 and is on track for completion towards the end of the first quarter of 2026."

Provincial Minister of Infrastructure Tertuis Simmers said: “The Malmesbury Bypass demonstrates our dedication to advancing regional infrastructure and highlights our drive to promote growth and prosperity in the Swartland and beyond.

“The main contractor in large DOI contracts such as this must report against a set of agreed to contract participation goals (CPGs). By the time it is complete, the project is expected to have created 295 work opportunities of which we have already achieved 263. A target of 43,081 person-days of work was set and we have already achieved 51,262 person-days of work.

"A proportion of the contract amount will be spent on targeted enterprises and materials from local companies. A target for 40 such packages was set and we already achieved 28. A proportion will also be spent on developing emerging contractors and we set a target of 15 packages which have all been achieved already."

All rights reserved. © 2022. Bizcommunity.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).